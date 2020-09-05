Health officials worry Labor Day weekend festivities could spark another surge in COVID-19 cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Local health experts are worried this holiday weekend could spark another surge in cases.

The holiday weekend may present some challenges, especially with plans to be social.

"We know that when people finally get a taste of normalcy in terms of being able to enjoy some social freedoms you know sometimes it happens that we lose hold of those precautions right," said Anthony Harris, Chief Innovation Officer/Associate Medical Director for WorkCare.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned Wednesday that Americans should be cautious to avoid another surge.

Health experts say going back to the basics of being cautious is essential as we wrap up summer.

Melissa Moore from the Marathon Co. Health Dept. said, "wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings when appropriate, and stay home if you’re sick or exposed to somebody that was."

Not only that, being mindful of what your child could bring back to school. As officials say 50-60% of people particularly kids can be asymptomatic.

The nation, heading into the holiday weekend with roughly 40 thousand new cases a day so take it outside if you can. Keeping in mind those prevention measures can make it a safe and happy holiday.

If you do show signs and symptoms of the coronavirus experts urge you to call your doctor as soon as possible.