Ethiopian lawmakers call region’s vote unconstitutional

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ethiopia’s upper house of parliament has called elections planned next week in the northern Tigray region unconstitutional, amid a confrontation between the federal government and regional officials who warn that any intervention amounts to a “declaration of war.” Regional officials in Tigray have opposed the year-long postponement of Ethiopia’s general election, once planned for August, and the continuation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s mandate beyond term limits. They have organized their own election for Sept. 9. The federal government has said the postponement relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and should be respected.