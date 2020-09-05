Authentic wins Kentucky Derby; Baffert notches 6th victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other. He kicked away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and gave Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory after the trainer’s other entry was a late scratch. Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who earned his third Derby victory. Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner.