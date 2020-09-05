Austrian man spends 2.5 hours in box filled with ice cubes

MELK, Austria (AP) — An Austrian man has beat his own record for the longest full body contact with ice cubes. Josef Koeberl managed to stay 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes on Saturday. More than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of ice cubes were needed to fill up the box, after Koeberl stepped inside wearing nothing but a swim suit. Koeberl said, “I’m fighting the pain by visualizing and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain. That way I can endure.”