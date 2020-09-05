Anti-immigrant protesters scuffle with police in UK’s Dover

LONDON (AP) — Far-right protesters have clashed with police in the English port of Dover, where thousands of migrants have arrived in recent months after crossing the Channel in small boats. Dozens of anti-immigrant demonstrators, some wearing Union Jack face masks, blocked a main road Saturday singing “Rule, Britannia!” as they marched in the middle of the road. Some scuffled with police near the entrance to the town’s harbor. Police said nine people were arrested. Anti-racism protesters held a rival demonstration in the town to say asylum-seekers were welcome. The humanitarian charity Freedom from Torture beamed the words “Rise above fear. Refugees welcome” onto the White Cliffs of Dover on Friday night.