Annual Labor Day weekend truck & tractor pull

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Willow Springs Garden held its annual Labor Day truck and tractor pull Saturday morning.

This two-day event brought people of all ages from all over the badger state out to celebrate the holiday weekend. Event organizers made sure there was enough space for social distancing and so participants can enjoy the event.

The community is what makes this event special, every year.

"My dad and I pulled in little Chicago in 1980, when I was 10 I pulled so that I drove then is still out here today competing," said Craig Krueger volunteer for the tractor pull.

If you missed out on Saturday's event but want to participate, you're in luck. There is another truck and tractor pull Monday starting at 11 am.

