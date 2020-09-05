Albania arrests woman wanted in Italy for terror conviction

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police have reported the arrest of a woman wanted in nearby Italy for trying to recruit people to join the Islamic State terror group. Anti-terror police on Saturday said Lubjana Gjecaj, 43, was arrested to be extradited to Italy where a court in Milan, Italy has sentenced her to three years of jail as part of terror groups. The local media reported that Gjecaj, a mother of three children, used to marry other people and sent them to Syria to join the Islamic State group. Authorities claim that no more Albanians have joined terror groups in Syria and Iraq in the last four years. About two-thirds of Albania’s 2.8 million inhabitants are Muslims.