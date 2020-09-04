UW- Madison/Health focus on diversity in COVID-19 trials

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- UW-Health and the University of Wisconsin's main goal's are to find a vaccine for COVID-19 and to do it with diversity.

Experts and leaders are focused on equity and inclusion to ensure a diverse population takes part in this phase III clinical trial.

An expected 2,000 participants in the trial will be injected in the shoulder, either with the vaccine developed by drug company AstraZeneca, or with a harmless placebo.

The trial of the vaccine known as AZD1222, is taking place at sites around the world.

'"We make sure that we build confidence once - before we do have results of trials that show that there is a vaccine that works. We want to have good confidence in communities of colors that the vaccine works," said VP and chief diversity officer at UW-Health Shiva Bidar-Sielaff

A diverse group of participants will give researchers the best understanding on how and if this vaccine works for everyone.

"Communities of color have been disproportionately effected by COVID-19 so it makes it really important to make sure we have good participation", continued Bidar-Sielaff.

To ensure anyone is able to participate, they are providing transportation to Madison from anywhere in the state.

That means a Central Wisconsin participant for instance someone from Merrill or Wausau could be picked up and taken back to their home to receive the vaccine.

Community outreach consultant Tony Gonzales feels participation is a big decision, "I think I would but I would have to consult with the family. Cause you know this is not a decision that really rests on oneself but you gotta speak with the family."

The clinical trials efforts for diversity stem from the barriers that prevent minorities from participating in medical trials.

"It's the lack of access to that profession. It's the lack of access to medical care. What if I take the shot and down the line I feel sick as an effect that I feel later, how am I going to be able to get medical care if I cannot afford medical care," continued Gonzales.

Along with transportation, the clinical trial says translators are available for language barriers.

So why would someone want to participate?

"I think a sense of perhaps humanity and a sense of helping your fellow human beings would be one of the only driving factors -- and better knowledge that it's safe that there's going to be care."

The phase three study will follow participants over the course of two years and each participant will receive two doses of a placebo or the vaccine.

Anyone interested in taking part in the vaccine trial can email: uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu or call 608-262-8300.

More information is also available here.