Utah police frustrated with anti-law enforcement sentiment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police groups in Utah have called for The Salt Lake Tribune to apologize after it published an editorial cartoon implying white supremacists have infiltrated law enforcement. Police supporters staged a protest outside The Salt Lake Tribune’s printing press Thursday night after the Utah Sheriffs’ Association and Republican U.S. Rep Chris Stewart demanded that the paper retract the cartoon and apologize. These actions come as police in Utah and across the country face heavy scrutiny for use-of-force practices. The newspaper doesn’t plan to apologize. The cartoon is still online.