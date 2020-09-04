USDA Secretary, timber industry members meet to discuss the future of the industry

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) --On Friday afternoon, forestry officials met at the Waubee Lodge to discuss the current state of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

"Forests play really important roles in everything from clean air to wildlife habitat to having trout streams that produce high-quality fishing opportunities," said Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor for the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

After over a year of cleanup, Jim Hubbard, Undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment for the USDA, is paying a visit to the Northwoods.

"This is part of the department, the administration's effort to increase productivity on the national forest."Hubbard said. "The economy depends very much on what we're able to do with the timber."

Strong recounts the long road to get to this point.

"We had the largest wind storm event that has ever been recorded on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest," Strong said. "Now we have a concentrated area with a lot of trees that are either snapped off and on the ground, leaning partway over or maybe still have their roots attached but are laying almost flat onto the ground."

The next steps forestry officials take, could mean big bucks and starting to grow the next future forest.

The program plans to sell over 200 million board feet of timber this fiscal year.