US Forest Service police dog survives second stabbing attack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog suffered nine stab wounds during a marijuana raid in Northern California. But he survived after he was airlifted to a veterinary clinic. What’s more, it’s the second time the dog, named Ice, recovered after being seriously injured. The agency said Friday that Ice was wounded late last month in the Klamath National Forest south of the Oregon border. He kept hold of the suspect even after he was stabbed. A helicopter flew Ice to a veterinary clinic in Medford, Oregon. The agency says Ice had multiple stab wounds that were more severe during a similar raid in 2016.