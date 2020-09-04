UN: No vaccine to be endorsed before it’s safe and effective

LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the U.N. health agency will not recommend any COVID-19 vaccine before it is proved safe and effective, even as Russia and China have started using their experimental vaccines before large studies have finished and other countries have proposed streamlining authorization procedures. At a press briefing on Friday, the WHO’s chief appealed to people opposed to vaccination to do their own research, saying they have helped eradicate smallpox and save the lives of children. Last week, Britain said it would revise its laws to speed the use of any effective COVID-19 shot.