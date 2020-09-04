Trump out to build ‘permission structure’ to win back voters

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s called a “permission structure.” President Donald Trump’s campaign is trying to construct an emotional and psychological gateway to help disenchanted voters feel comfortable voting for the president again despite their reservations about him personally. Both the GOP convention and the president’s recent “law and order” mantra have been aimed squarely at former Trump supporters who’ve grown unhappy with his inflammatory rhetoric and handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to humanize Trump and demonize Democratic nominee Joe Biden so that these voters, particularly women and suburbanites, feel that they can vote for Trump again anyway.