Tokyo Olympic CEO: Vaccine not requirement to hold games

TOKYO (AP) — The CEO of the Tokyo Games says having a vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics and Paralympics. Toshiro Muto was speaking after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts and Japanese Olympic officials. It’s the first of several high-level meetings dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as Tokyo tries to figure out how to hold the games. Muto says the vaccine is “not a prerequisite. The IOC and WHO already discussed this matter. It’s not a condition for the deliver of the Tokyo 2020 Games. A vaccine is not a requirement.”