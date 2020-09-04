Taylor County horse tests positive for EEE

TAYLOR CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- The Taylor County Health Department reports that a hourse in the county as tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

Earlier this week, the first human of EEE in Wisconsin this year was reported. Previously, it was reported that six horses in Northwestern Wisconsin tested positive for EEE.

According to the health department, prior to 2020, only three human cases of EEE had been reported in Wisconsin between 1964 and 2019.

EEE is spread to humans, horses, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito; mosquitoes acquire the virus through feeding on infected birds.

Presence of an EEE positive horse confirms that there are mosquito in the area infected with the EEE virus that can spread it to people and other animals.

Many people infected with EEE do not get sick. Those who do may experience a fever, headache, chills and vomiting. The illness can become severe, resulting in encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain. There is no specific treatment for EEE in humans.

Signs of an EEE infection in horses include: depression, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower lip, blindness, paralysis and death. Horses can be vaccinated against EEE.

The Taylor County Health Department offers the following tips to prevent against mosquito bites: