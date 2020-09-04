Students, IT workers keep pressure on defiant Belarus leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied again in Belarus’ capital to protest the disputed reelection of the nation’s authoritarian president, while police dispersed university students attempting to show solidarity with peers who were detained earlier in the week. Information technology workers and other protesters formed “chains of solidarity” in various parts of Minsk on Friday to keep pushing for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, who extended his 26-year rule in an Aug. 9 election that the political opposition challenged as rigged. On Friday, police entered the State Linguistics University to disperse an action by students who were expressing solidarity with their detained classmates. Officers rounded up several participants.