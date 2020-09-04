State trooper injured in crash 2 years ago dies of injuries

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts trooper has died two years after he was hit by a car during a traffic stop. Officials say 58-year-old Thomas Devlin died Thursday of injuries suffered in the crash in Billerica on July 26, 2018. Col. Christopher Mason says that Devlin “loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him.” Devlin had pulled over a vehicle, gotten out of his cruiser, been struck by the passing car and undergone surgeries. Charges against the driver included negligent operation. Those charges are pending. It was too early to say whether the driver would face upgraded or new charges.