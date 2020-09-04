Sri Lanka government proposes increased presidential powers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government is proposing a constitutional amendment that would increase the powers of the president, allowing him to lead ministries and appoint officials to key positions. Those powers were taken away by a reformist government elected in 2015. The draft of the 20th amendment to the constitution would allow President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to hold any number of ministries and appoint and sack ministers without the recommendation of the prime minister. It also would allow him to appoint top judges, police chief and members of key commissions at his discretion. Sri Lanka had been ruled by powerful executive presidents since 1978 in a system criticized as akin to authoritarianism. Rajapaksa’s reformist predecessor clipped many presidential powers.