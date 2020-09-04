Shooting leaves Cleveland officer dead; suspects sought

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say a Cleveland police officer has died after being shot, a second person has died and authorities are seeking the person or people responsible. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Thursday on the city’s west side. Police Chief Calvin Williams tells reporters that the officer who died was with the department for 25 years, saying “Cleveland lost one of its finest.” The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released. Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer says a second person, who was not an officer but was in the officer’s car, also died. Details about that person weren’t immediately released by police.