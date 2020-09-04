Scandal-tarnished Nissan shows off production innovation

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says it has developed a new way to produce high-tech auto parts that highlights the Japanese automaker’s engineering finesse, even as it faces a criminal trial in an ongoing scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. The automaker says it has achieved a “breakthrough” in molding carbon fiber reinforced plastic components, now used in racing cars and jets because of their light weight and strength. All of the world’s top automakers are working to boost use of such parts. The hurdles have been cost, which is about 10 times that of steel, and the long time it takes to mold the parts. Nissan says the high-tech components will be used in sport-utility vehicles in four or five years.