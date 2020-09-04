Restaurant built in 1784, casualty of pandemic, to be razed

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A restaurant built along a stagecoach route in 1784 has closed permanently — another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. The Sun Chronicle reports that the Lafayette House, on what’s now Route 1 in Foxborough, has been cleared for the wrecking ball. The town’s historical commission says it found little of the original building that hadn’t been altered over the centuries. The restaurant had been shuttered since the early days of the pandemic. It was originally called the Everett Inn but was renamed for the Marquis de Lafayette, a French military officer who fought in the American Revolution.