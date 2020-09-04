Recent data show Chinese fishing fleet still near Galapagos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Satellite data indicates that a large Chinese fishing fleet remained in international waters near Ecuador’s Galapagos archipelago at the beginning of this month, even as China said it would temporarily ban fishing near the UNESCO world heritage site. Vessel tracking data displayed on the public map created by the monitoring group Global Fishing Watch shows that the fleet was massed until at least Sept. 1 along the southern border of the exclusive economic zone around the Galapagos, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from the islands.