President Trump urges Iran to spare life of popular wrestler

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Donald Trump has urged Iran not to execute a popular wrestler who authorities say killed a man during 2018 anti-government rallies. Citing reports on the death sentence for 27-year-old Navid Afkari, Trump said in a Thursday tweet: “… To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you!” Judiciary authorities in Iran say Afkari was sentenced to death for the killing of Hassan Torkaman, a water supply company employee in the southern city of Shiraz, following an anti-government protest over economic problems.