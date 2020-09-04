Prague, Taipei deepen ties as controversial Czech visit ends

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The mayors of Prague and Taipei are announcing new areas of cooperation for the two sister cities, including orchestra tours, as a Czech delegation concludes a weeklong visit to Taiwan that was bitterly criticized by China. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je says his city is also donating 100,800 face masks and will share its experiences in controlling the coronavirus. The head of the 80-plus member delegation, Czech Senate leader Milos Vystrcil, is the highest-ranking Czech official to visit the democratically ruled island since 1989. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and objects to any official contacts between other countries and the island.