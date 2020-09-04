Polk County sheriff releases additional 2018 shooting info

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Polk County sheriff’s office released dashcam footage and other information Friday about the fatal shooting of a Wisconsin man by one of its deputies in 2018. It wasn’t immediately clear from the video released Friday if 25-year-old Isaiah Hayes was shot in the back, as his family contends. The sheriff’s office disclosed details in an online video that includes dashboard camera footage of deputies chasing the Ashland, Wisconsin, man through central Iowa. They also released previously undisclosed documents and radio communications. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Ryan Phillips saw Hayes run from a stolen car near Altoona, Iowa. Phillips reported that Hayes had a weapon and that Phillips fired when Hayes refused orders to drop it.