Phew! Revolting spit and poo brews shown in Swedish exhibit

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s Disgusting Food Museum is opening a three-month temporary exhibit this weekend with revolting alcohol. The exhibits include an Icelandic beer made with whale testicle that’s been smoked in sheep’s dung and a strong Scottish brew that is served from the mouth of a taxidermied squirrel. Most of the brews are considered a delicacy somewhere, but can strike many unaccustomed palates as revolting. The museum director says human beings have always been desperate to get drunk and have been quite inventive when it came to make booze. Examples include spitting out chewed corn to start a wine-making fermentation processes to people drinking perfume in the Soviet Union or prison toilet wine fermented in a toilet the tank.