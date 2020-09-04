Pentagon reaffirms Microsoft as winner of disputed JEDI deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has reaffirmed tech giant Microsoft as winner of a cloud computing contract potentially worth $10 billion. This follows a review triggered by rival Amazon’s assertion that the bidding process was flawed and unfair. Work on the JEDI cloud project was originally scheduled to begin in February, but was temporarily halted by a federal judge who said Amazon’s argument had some merit. The Pentagon said Friday, following a months-long review, that it determined Microsoft’s proposal represents the best value for the government. Work cannot start right away, however, because of the judge’s February injunction.