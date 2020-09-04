Pandemic pushes Colombians to commute by bicycle

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Cycling has long been a popular sport in Colombia, and the coronavirus pandemic is now pushing more people to commute by bike in the South American country, where only one city has a subway system and most people still go to work on buses or cars. In the capital city of Bogota, the pandemic has boosted demand for new bicycles and left many shops rushing to import more stock. Local governments are encouraging the trend. Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez turned traffic lanes into bike paths as the pandemic broke out, adding 85 kilometers (53 miles) to the city’s network of bike paths.