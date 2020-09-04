Packers need young receivers to improve, help Adams

The Green Bay Packers feature one of the league’s most productive and reliable receivers in Davante Adams. There are plenty of questions after that. Green Bay didn’t draft any wideouts and lost its lone major offseason addition at that position when Devin Funchess opted against playing this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That leaves the Packers relying on the continued development of younger receivers such as Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to make sure opposing secondaries don’t spend all their time focusing on Adams.