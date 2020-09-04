Our Savior’s Catholic Church in Mosinee identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) —The Marathon County Health Department is reporting that they were notified of an individual who recently tested positve for COVID-19 and attended mass during their infectious period.

The individual attended the 10:30 am church service held at Our Savior's Catholic Church in Mosinee on August 30. The health department says they're releasing a statement as there are attendees who may have had close contact with the individual and are unable to be identified.

The Marathon County Health Department is encouraging everyone present at the mass to monitor for symptoms through September 13. If symptoms do develop, a health care provider should be contacted for testing.

“The community’s health and safety is our number one priority and we are working closely with Our Savior’s Catholic Church leadership to get information out to its congregants,” states Joan Theurer, Marathon County Health Officer.

“‘We have done our best to keep our congregation safe and will continue to do so,” said Father Marion Talaga. “We are praying for the family during this hardship.”

Church services will resume as regularly scheduled this weekend.

The health department is not releasing further information on the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.