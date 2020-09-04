Officers suspended in suffocation death; protesters unswayed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, have been suspended. Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday that she was misled for months about the circumstances of the fatal encounter. Hours later, officers doused protesters outside police headquarters with a chemical spray and fired an irritant. Prude was Black and died when he was taken off life support March 30. That was seven days after officers who encountered him running naked through the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, and then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.