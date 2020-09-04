New single-day increase in COVID-19 cases due to reporting error

(WAOW) -- On Friday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a new single-day record of new COVID-19 cases.

The DHS then explained in a tweet that the numbers look higher "due to problems with the laboratory test reporting that have now been fixed."

The negative and positive case numbers look higher today due to problems with the laboratory test reporting that have now been fixed. Remember to look at 7 day trends to get the full picture of how the state is doing. Info: https://t.co/XEq3fOEN3g #MaskUpWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pCeQg4kz4c — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 4, 2020

The 1,498 newly reported cases surpasses the previous record, set on August 8, by 333.

Newly reported tests that came back positive for COVID-19 also set a new record on Friday's update. A reported 12.8% of 11,702 total tests. The last record was 12.7% set in May.

The DHS encourages residents to look at the seven day trends in order to "get the full picture of how the state is doing."

On Thursday, the seven day average for newly reported cases was 674. On Friday the average increased to 768.