Marshfield 4th graders turns quarantine hobby into a business

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- When schools turned virtual in the spring, Brayden Braun found himself with extra time to spare. So, he decided to spend it in the kitchen baking cakes.

"Decorating the cakes, that's my favorite part about it," Brayden said.

But a fun activity, soon turned into something much more.

Brayden decided to create his business B2 Cakes. Since he started, he's had over 20 orders.

"He really enjoys it," Brayden's mom Monica said. "He wanted to do something to make money. It's great to see him put effort towards something."

Brayden said his baking is inspired by the Food Network show Kids Baking Championship, and hopes one day he might make it on the show.

But for now, he's continuing his business, even with school back to in-person learning.

If you want to order a cake from Brayden you can check out his business Facebook page here.