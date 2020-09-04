Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations says locusts are threatening another part of Africa, this time in the southern part of the continent. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says the outbreaks in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the huge outbreak of billions of desert locusts that has affected East Africa for months. While these new outbreaks are far smaller, the U.N. agency says these outbreaks need quick attention to prevent a wider food security problem as farmers and others already struggle to recover from a serious drought last year and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.