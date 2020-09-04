Laura’s coastal cost assessed with drones, satellite images

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Scientists have been combing through satellite imagery and drone footage and doing site surveys of regions affected by Hurricane Laura to assess what has happened to the coast. But it could take months before its known whether the hurricane led to any significant land loss. Pounding waves from hurricanes can tear at the marshy wetlands, and storm surge can inundate the wetlands. Hurricanes can also deposit sand and sediment in new areas. State officials are also cutting a drainage canal to get out trapped water. That will help homeowners who live in the now swamped areas and get out saltwater that might kill vegetation.