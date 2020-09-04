Judge OKs extradition for men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that two American men accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges can be extradited. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell on Friday approved the extradition of Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor. The final decision rests with the State Department. The Taylors are wanted by Japan so they can be tried on charges they helped Ghosn flee the country last year with former Nissan boss tucked away in a box on a private jet. Ghosn has denied allegations he underreported his income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.