Jamaica’s Holness wins big in early Jamaican elections

ST. CATHERINE, Jamaica (AP) — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has won big in his bet on early elections. His Jamaica Labour Party captured 49 of 63 seats in Parliament, swamping the rival People’s National Party. The party won despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases that has threatened several years of strong economic growth. The JLP focused on pledges to rebuild the economy from the fallout of the pandemic, which has damaged tourism and exports. Elections weren’t constitutionally due until February 2021, but in August, Holness called for a new general vote. The PNP and the JLP have been political rivals since Jamaica gained political independence in 1962.