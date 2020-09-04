It’s National Blood Donation Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin asked donors to stop by and help Friday.

While there are social distancing and mask precautions in effect, employees say it only takes around a half hour for a person to donate.

They also say the need for blood donations is high.

"The hospital is back… they're back up to… I don't want to say 'business as usual' but busier again and proceedures are going on," explained Emily Jolin, the Administrative Director. "The ones that had been put off are going on again. Things like that. So, there's definitely still a need."

In addition to regular donations, Jolin and the center asked for plasma donors who have fully recovered from Covid-19.

Their plasma contains antibodies that could help treat others who have the disease.

Interested community members are asked to call 715-842-0761 first to verify that enough time has passed since they recovered.