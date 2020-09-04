In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump sows doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, he’s found a powerful partner in that effort in Attorney General William Barr. That Barr’s ominous warnings about November are in sync with Trump’s own views is important since the attorney general is no ordinary cabinet member but instead leads a Justice Department with potentially significant roles to play in the upcoming election. That could include shaping investigations into foreign interference and voter fraud, but also in the event of a disputed election, making public statements like Barr’s this week that call into question the integrity of the process.