Virgin Atlantic completes rescue plan; 1,150 jobs lost

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Atlantic has completed its 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) restructuring plan and cut 1,150 jobs as the airline seeks to rebuild following the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal was approved by the High Court in London earlier this week, and has now been formally recognized by a U.S. court — the last step in the legal process in the long-haul carrier’s efforts to rebuild its balance sheet and to emerge from the crisis. It cut jobs Friday as it announced it was putting the plan into place and further downsizing across the business.