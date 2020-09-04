Gunmen kill 22 people in 2 attacks in Nigeria’s middle belt

Gunmen kill 22 people in 2 attacks in Nigeria’s middle beltNew
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Officials in Nigeria say gunmen have killed at least 22 people in central Niger state in two attacks this week. The killings of civilians and local defense force members are blamed on armed bandits who have been staging an increasing number of attacks in Nigeria’s middle belt. One attack killed 17 local defense force members. The other killed five people, including a woman and policeman, during a failed bank heist.