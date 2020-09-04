Groups ask for restraining order to stop census wind-down

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after the U.S. Census Bureau said that it has already taken steps to wind down operations for the 2020 census, a coalition of cities and civil rights groups is trying to stop the statistical agency in its tracks. The coalition asked a federal judge in San Jose on Thursday to issue a temporary restraining order stopping the Census Bureau from taking any further actions toward ending the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. Meanwhile, top Democratic congressional leaders on Friday demanded that the Trump administration provide documents that showed how the Census Bureau made the decision to end the 2020 census a month early.