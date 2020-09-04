Group: Egypt arrests 2 journalists, one sick with COVID-19

CAIRO (AP) — An international press watchdog says Egyptian security forces have arrested two journalists, including one sick with COVID-19. It’s the latest move in a sweeping government crackdown on news media during the pandemic. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported on Friday that officers burst into the homes of two editors working for a popular pro-government news outlet. One was detained on charges of spreading false news and joining a terrorist group. The other was arrested just days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, and remains handcuffed to his hospital bed. The Egyptian government exerts tight controls over traditional media and cracks down on all kinds of dissent.