Greta documentary a fuller portrait of climate activist

VENICE (AP) — A documentary on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, making its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is seeking to remind a world consumed with the coronavirus crisis that the climate crisis is just as urgent and isn’t going away. Thunberg appeared by video conference from school on Friday to launch “I Am Greta,” which follows the Swedish environmentalist from the beginning of her school strikes in Stockholm to her travels around the world demanding world leaders curb carbon emissions. The film, shot and directed by Nathan Grossman, contains never-before-seen footage of Thunberg’s harrowing two-week sailing journey across the Atlantic to speak at the U.N. climate conference in New York in 2019.