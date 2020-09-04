Greek FM heads to UN amid tense standoff with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister is heading to New York Friday for talks with the United Nations secretary general, amid escalating tensions with Turkey over maritime boundaries. Neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey have been locked in a tense standoff in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is prospecting the seabed for energy reserves in an area Greece claims as its own continental shelf. Ankara says it has every right to prospect there, and accuses Greece of trying to grab an unfair share of maritime resources. The current crisis is the most serious in the countries’ relations in decades. The two neighbors have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over maritime resources in the Aegean Sea along which both share a border.