Golfers aim to help Wausau firefighters foundation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- NorthStar Restoration Services kicked off its seventh annual charity golf outing Friday with precautions for COVID-19 in place.

Money raised goes to the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation. Specifically, it helps fund a firefighter scholarship, a vacation program, and a gift card program.

In 2019 the event raised a little over $15,000.

This year they're aiming for $35,000.

Organizers say it's a worthy cause.

"Our part in this is definitely the minority compared to what Northstar does," said Matt Tormohlen, who is part of the foudation. "It's been a huge, huge help. It pretty much funds our program for a vast majority of the year."

"When I found out about the mission of the Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance program, I saw that their mission lined up with our mission and I thought it was a no-brainer," added Jay Cricks, an owner of NorthStar. "Just to reach out and see if we can work together and help some people."

News 9's Brad Hanson participated in the event.

Country artist Jason Michael Carroll also provided live music.