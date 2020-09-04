Georgia candidate’s post removed for inciting violence

ATLANTA (AP) — Facebook says it has removed a photo illustration showing a Georgia Republican congressional nominee holding a rifle as she stands next to three Democratic House members. The social media company confirmed the removal of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s post to The Associated Press on Friday. Facebook says the post violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence. Greene has openly courted controversy, supporting a baseless right-wing conspiracy theory involving President Donald Trump and making inflammatory comments against two Muslim congresswomen. She is favored to win election in a conservative district northwest of Atlanta. Greene on Friday denied that she was trying to incite violence with the photo illustration.