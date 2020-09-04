George Washington professor’s racial hoax claim stokes anger

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University is investigating the case of a history professor who allegedly admitted to fraudulently pretending to be a Black woman for her entire career. In a blog post that has gained international attention, a writer claiming to be Jessica Krug, a GW associate professor of history, writes that she is in fact a white Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City. The writer claims that she has lived most of her adult life “under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.” The post caused a furor on social media, with Black academics, writers and activists recalling their interactions with Krug.