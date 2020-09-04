Gas pipeline blast burns dozens praying at Bangladesh mosque

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials say an underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers in Bangladesh, leaving dozens of Muslim worshipers with critical burns. A police official said Saturday that the blast occurred Friday night just outside the capital of Dhaka as people were finishing their prayers. A burn unit coordinator at a state-run hospital says at least 37 people have been admitted and most of them are in critical condition. Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of the explosion.