From Venice, a plea to reopen movie theaters shut by virus

VENICE (AP) — Spanish director Pedro Almodovar has joined a chorus of voices at the Venice Film Festival urging the reopening of movie theaters after coronavirus lockdowns. He said Thursday films are meant to be seen on the big screen and that home viewership is no replacement. Venice organizers have prided themselves on pushing ahead with the festival despite the cumbersome and costly anti-virus restrictions that include protective masks during all screenings, theaters at a half or one-third capacity and rigorous temperature checks and sanitization. They went ahead with the first major in-person COVID-era film festival, convinced they needed to chart a path forward for a film industry hard hit by the lockdowns.